Big Brother fans were able to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest this winter, with 10 members of the Celebrity Big Brother cast eligible to win the award.

Unfortunately, since Chris Kattan quit the show earlier in the season, he was not eligible for viewers to vote on him.

There were a lot of different houseguests that were receiving support from fans and former houseguests on social media, so it wasn’t clear who was going to emerge as the winner.

On the line for each of the 10 houseguests was a $25,000 prize that would be paid to them in addition to any other money that they made to be on the show this winter.

And as a reminder, everyone on the cast gets paid to be on Celebrity Big Brother, so nobody went home empty-handed this year. Whether or not any of that money goes to charity is up to the individual, but they are primarily playing for themselves during each celebrity season.

Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

Miesha Tate won the season earlier in the episode by a 7-1 vote, and the 11 celebrities were all celebrating before Julie revealed who was named AFH.

For her win, Miesha takes home $250,000 and as the runner-up, Todrick Hall won a $50,000 prize.

As for America’s Favorite Houseguest, the top three vote-getters were Carson, Lamar, and Shanna. That’s about what was expected based on the response the three houseguests had been receiving on social media.

America’s Favorite Houseguest is Carson Kressley this year. He won the vote and gets the nice $25,000 prize that goes with it.

Miesha has won #cbbus3

VTW Miesha: Todd, Lamar, Carson, Shanna, ChrisKirk

VTW Todrick: Cynthia

***confetti*** pic.twitter.com/yGeculnSaA — hamsterwatch #cbbus3 #bbcan10 (@hamsterwatch) February 24, 2022

A long break until Big Brother 24 begins

We now have a bit of a wait until Big Brother 24 gets started during Summer 2022. The producers are putting together a new cast of people who want to play the game, so there is still time for fans to submit applications.

We could be waiting a while until the next season of Celebrity Big Brother takes place, as Julie hinted it won’t happen in Winter 2023. Hopefully, it doesn’t take too long for the show to return for Celebrity Big Brother 4.

Until then, there is likely to be a lot of chatter on social media about Miesha winning this season and Carson getting named America’s favorite. There are a lot of things that Todrick likely has to answer for, so we could get some really interesting post-show interviews.

Celebrity Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.