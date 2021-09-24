Who is the richest RHONJ star and how did she get her money?

The ladies of RHONJ are by no means hurting for money but one of them is mega-rich. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies have showcased their extravagant lifestyle on television for over a decade. There’s no question the women have money, but who’s the richest RHONJ star?

Although the cast has changed throughout the show’s 11 seasons, one current cast member has significantly more money than the rest. Make no mistake though, none of these women are worth chump change, so don’t feel bad for any of them.

Who’s the richest RHONJ star?

Sixteen ladies have been part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. Two of the current cast members have been on the Bravo show since day one.

So, who has the most cash of all the cast members? Drumroll, please.

According to online sources, Margaret Josephs is the richest RHONJ star with a net worth of $50 million. The rest of the current cast isn’t even close to being as wealthy as her.

Next up is Jennifer Aydin whose net worth is $7 million. Dolores Catania comes in third with a $4 million net worth. Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga are tied with a $2 million net worth each.

Teresa Giudice rounds out the current cast with a fortune of $500,000. The legal troubles Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice endured depleted their net worth.

As for the former cast members, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo has a net worth of $12 million. Alum Teresa Aprea is worth $10 million, while Dina Cantin has $6.5 million in the bank. Nicole Napolitano and Kathy Wakile each have a $5 million fortune.

Then there is Siggy Flicker, who’s worth $4 million, and Amber Marchese, with a $3 million portfolio. Rounding out the group is Jacqueline Laurita, whose fortune is $500,000. That leaves Danielle Staub, who has a -$500,000 net worth due to financial issues, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How did Margaret Josephs get her money?

The vast majority of Margaret Josephs’ fortune is due to her brand, Macbeth Collection, which launched in 1999. Macbeth Collection is a lifestyle brand that sells bags, beauty products, home décor, accessories, clothing, luggage, and travel items.

Another source of income for Margaret is, of course, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret has been on the show since Season 8.

Bravo doesn’t disclose the amount the ladies in the Real Housewives franchise make. However, it’s safe to say none of the RHONJ ladies are working for pennies.

Margaret Josephs is the richest RHONJ star, and she worked hard for her money. Thanks to her booming business and reality television career, Margaret’s fortune will continue to increase.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.