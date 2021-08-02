RHONJ alum Kathy Wakile talks demise of her friendship with Melissa Gorga

RHONJ alum Kathy Wakile talks broken friendship with Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile is reflecting on her time on the show and how it has impacted her relationships. Kathy is the cousin of OG Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Giudice but their once-close relationship seems beyond repair at this point.

Kathy was also a very close friend of Melissa Gorga and that relationship has also ended after Kathy’s stint on RHONJ.

The former Bravo Housewife has long since left the franchise which is now going into its 12th season. But she gave an update about the status of her relationship with Teresa, Melissa, and Joe during an appearance on Life After Bravo.

Kathy Wakile explains what happened with Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum opened up about her past friendship with Melissa Gorga. It seems Kathy blames reality TV for the demise of their relationship when asked if the show played a role in her estrangement from Melissa.

“You know what, a funny thing happens with reality TV. It’s a small blurb in a small part in your life and you live your life and whatever gets aired it gets aired and you’re still living your life,” reasoned Kathy. “But for certain people, people live in that bubble and they don’t realize that there’s a whole world outside of the bubble.”

“It’s sad that that happens but yeah we stepped out of the bubble.”

Kathy Wakile has no relationship with Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga

During her chat on the Bravo show, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star also dished on her relationship with cousins Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga.

We saw a lot of their rocky family dynamics play out on the show a few seasons ago and things took an ugly turn during the Season 4 reunion. Kathy and her sister Rosie Pierri had some choice words for Joe and Teresa’s parents and the current RHONJ stars said some nasty things about Kathy and Rosie’s father as well.

Since then things haven’t been the same and unfortunately, there hasn’t been any improvement between Kathy and her cousins since we last saw them. Furthermore, it appears Kathy has no desire to make up with her family and she confessed to the media outlet she has long since moved on from it.

“The status of my relationship now with my cousins, I don’t have a relationship, you know. I wish them well but I’ve moved on,” admitted Kathy.

“You try to do the best you can in a relationship and that happens in real life, that happens without reality TV taking part in it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.