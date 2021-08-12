RHOBH: Sutton Stracke sheds light on her upcoming face-off with Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke speaks out about Erika Jayne’s reaction. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has hitched its wagon to the Erika Jayne controversy and has been teasing an agitated moment between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke for weeks.

While the episode hasn’t aired yet, Sutton is making the rounds readying audiences for the showdown that will surely make Housewives history.

Sutton wants to tell her side of the story ahead of the big blowout with Erika

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s chief Real Houswives correspondence, Brice Sander, Sutton prepped viewers for the upcoming “nasty moment” between her and Erika and posted a short clip to his Instagram.

Fans of RHOBH know exactly the scene in question here since they’ve been teasing it for weeks now. Erika becomes extremely upset at Sutton’s questions and spits through gritted teeth, “You have a lot of f**king nerve…”

To which Sutton says, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Erika, never one to back down when challenged, fires back, “Or what?” The whole time, Erika is visibly angry and seems to be directing it solely in Sutton’s direction.

To offer a little context to this face-off and the events leading up to the dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s house where it took place, Sutton references the scene from La Quinta that aired this week.

In the recent episode, Sutton calls the ladies together for a meeting without Erika to air her concerns about associating with Erika and what the implications might be for them.

She mentions the LA Times article, which she professes to have read three times, and how she began to “put things together” after that. Her reaction to what she read and how she processed that is likely what set Erika off at the dinner party.

Sutton claims to have a fresh perspective on Erika’s situation

Sutton reminds fans that she hasn’t know Erika as long as the other ladies. This gives her a fresh perspective, which may lead Erika to react so strongly to Sutton’s prying.

Sutton has obviously seen the clip, but she says her memory of the actual exchange was far worse than what appears in the episode.

Bravo has been dangling this particular fight in front of RHBOH audiences since the beginning of the season, so the anticipation has really been building, and it’s likely to be even better than we expect.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.