RHOBH: Erika Jayne clashed with RHOBH producers after altercation with Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne and Garcelle had a heated moment on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers haven’t stopped talking about the heated argument between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne.

After revealing that Erika had told her that Tom Girardi was calling her daily, Garcelle shared it with the other women. That sent the blonde beauty over the edge, and that isn’t the only thing that happened that day either.

Not only had Erika opened up to Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff while they were hiking, but according to Us Weekly, the producers had initially caught the confession on a hot mic and asked her to repeat what she said.

Erika Jayne screams at producers

While RHOBH viewers saw an emotional and very shaken Erika Jayne break down following Garcelle Beauvais’ admission about Tom Girardi and his calls, some behind-the-scenes happenings didn’t make it to the show.

According to what a source told the publication, “It was a private conversation, but the women were still mic’d up, so, when the girls got back to the car, the producers told Erika they heard her on audio and that she had to repeat what she just said.”

They went on, “When the women returned from their shopping spree, Garcelle brought it up again, so Erika lost it. [She asked,] “‘Why are we talking about this three different times? Why are you pressuring me to have this conversation about Tom calling me?’ She called producers out on camera, saying they put Garcelle up to this.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers did not see where Erika said the producers put Garcelle up to it at all. That was removed from the show altogether, leading to varying opinions about the situation as a whole. Several The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weighed in on it, most wondering why Erika would tell Garcelle and Crystal, but not the ladies she is supposedly closest to in the group.

Erika Jayne’s private life is heavily discussed on RHOBH

The current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been highly anticipated. Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girard in November 2020, and since then, followers have had plenty of questions.

As it all plays out on RHOBH, viewers are getting a look at how things unfolded as they happened in real-time. Erika confided in her co-stars minimally, and there have been accusations thrown around that her story has changed several times.

Her heated exchange with Garcelle wasn’t shocking, as Erika has gone off on several castmates in the past. This time, though, it didn’t make the show when she broke the third wall, and the exchange was altered a bit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.