On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne lost her cool with Garcelle Beauvais after she revealed to the group that Tom Girardi was calling the RHOBH star daily.

This was shocking to the people closest to Erika, especially Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. Not only did it stun her friends, but viewers of the show were confused about her confession.

The estrangement between Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi (or lack thereof) could play into their legal issues, and the footage from RHOBH was filmed more than seven months prior to when it aired.

RHOBH viewers weigh in on Erika Jayne’s comments

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired, followers talked about it all over social media.

There is a clear division between viewers on Erika Jayne’s side and those who believe she isn’t truthful.

One Twitter user wrote, “So Tom is cheating on her but calls her all the time but he has Alzheimer’s bc he hit his head in an accident where he called her while he was unconscious…”

#RHOBH So Tom is cheating on her but calls her all the time but he has Alzheimer's bc he hit his head in an accident where he called her while he was unconscious… America, it's hard to believe Erika's story. She should have rehearsed harder when Tom came up with this shit pic.twitter.com/V0LrpgXZEt — Meredith (@Meredith_CI) August 5, 2021

Another user chimed in, saying, “Last ep didnt Erika say that Tom hasnt reached out since she left and completely cut her off? This week we learn he calls her everyday. Hard to keep up with the changing narrative.”

And, another Twitter user summarized what many viewers have been thinking, “I find it weird how [Erika] is usually so private about her life but is so vocal about her legal issues I also feel like she only snapped cause she didn’t mean to put out there that Tom calls her for ‘legal reasons'”



I find it weird how Eryka is usually so private about her life but is so vocal about her legal issues🤔 I also feel like she only snapped cause she didn’t mean to put out there that Tom calls her for “legal reasons”🤧#RHOBH #RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills pic.twitter.com/9nCIwo970H — 👑Dee~Dee♈ (@LADYREDSKINS81) August 5, 2021

What’s next for Erika Jayne?

Currently, Erika Jayne is involved in several legal issues. She hasn’t directly commented on things, but she has been back and forth on Twitter over the last couple of weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on a several-month delay from when it was filmed. When the ladies were in La Quinta, it was around Christmas. Kyle Richards was decorating her tree at the house, and the cast members who caught COVID-19 were all out of quarantine.

It is unclear where things will go for Erika once RHOBH finishes airing, though. There is speculation she won’t return for another season, though that is still undetermined. The reunion should be taping soon, and that will give viewers a more accurate look at where Erika Jayne’s head is and what else she is saying about the legal issues and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.