Erika Jayne thanks Michael Rapaport after he defends the RHOBH star: ‘Free Erika Jayne’

Erika Jayne is dealing with a lot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne is currently being dragged through the coals as her divorce, and legal issues play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Filming is playing out about six months behind real-time, which means all of these conversations happened months ago. Despite that, more news keeps coming out about what is happening with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Michael Rapaport sticks up for Erika Jayne on WWHL

Bravo superfan Michael Rapaport appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and Andy Cohen gave him the floor to discuss the Erika Jayne drama that is going on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It is no secret that he is a huge Erika fan, so it wasn’t shocking to learn he was sticking up for her. Michael even said, “Free Erika Jayne” in a nod to the “Free Britney” movement surrounding pop princess Britney Spears.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star saw his comments and tweeted the segment with “Love you” as the caption.

His defense of her was about her innocence until proven guilty and talked about how much she has given viewers over the years.

He said, “She has handled herself with as much class and dignity and grace as you possibly can under scrutiny. Probably the most scrutiny any housewife has ever been under.”

What are viewers saying about Erika Jayne?

While some Erika Jayne fans are backing her up and showing some support, many RHOBH viewers have their own opinion of her, and many of them aren’t good.

One Twitter user wrote, “Me watching Erika’s fake a** awful unconvincing performance #rhobh #erikajayne”

Another tweet used her own words against her saying, “I was gonna hold that mans hands till he died. [sad emoji] If he bankrupt and broke I’m out of there! #Erikajayne#RHOB”

“ I was gonna hold that mans hands till he died “😢If he bankrupt and broke I’m out of there! #Erikajayne #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/UzUtSBrnEQ — clarissa (@clariss55827655) July 16, 2021

Another Twitter account called out the Erika Jayne stans for being obviously fake, saying, “Have you guys noticed all these Twitter accounts stanning #ErikaJayne have 0 followers and oddly enough they don’t follow her. #RHOBH”

Have you guys noticed all these Twitter accounts stanning #ErikaJayne have 0 followers and oddly enough they don’t follow her. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/gk6jPaCOdX — Cosmic Gumbo (@puta_kinte) July 15, 2021

As the season continues to play out, there will likely be more information and scenes where Erika Jayne talks about what is happening in her life.

Michael Rapaport is sticking up for Erika Jayne and proving he is in her ride or die crew, as some of her fellow housewives appear to be as well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.