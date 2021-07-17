RHOBH: Erika Jayne confesses that she wants to express her ‘real feelings’ but says she ‘can’t’

Erika Jayne has to stay quiet. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne is watching her life replay on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Filming for what is currently airing happened last fall, so the delay is a little more than six months at this point.

As viewers watch the reactions to what happened in Erika’s life, they have plenty of questions. Unfortunately, the RHOBH star has to watch what she says and does, especially since none of her legal issues have been handled at present.

What is Erika Jayne saying on social media?

For the most part, Erika Jayne has been keeping it neutral on social media. There have been plenty of insults slung her way from RHOBH viewers and even some Bravolebrities weighing in, but keeping her mouth closed has to be the number one priority for her.

On Twitter, the reality TV star tweeted, “Ever wanna tweet your real feelings but you can’t? That’s me. [smiley face emoji with sunglasses]”

Pic credit: @erikajayne/Instagram

There are so many questions for Erika Jayne about what happened, what she knew, and how things are being handled, but she can’t answer any of them.

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season, it was reported that lawyers fighting against her would be monitoring everything she said and did during filming and on social media.

Erika has been active on social media, mostly going hard with clapbacks and keeping away from the legal stuff, but still interacting with her fans and followers.

What’s next for Erika Jayne?

Currently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a barrage of legal cases against her. There are things tied in with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and then the separate lawsuits that deal with what is being alleged as her part in what happened.

All of this began last fall, and it is continuing to play out in real-time as viewers are watching it unfold on RHOBH. Erika has moved out of the home she shared with Tom for over two decades, and she is learning to navigate life on her own in a much smaller space.

As for whether she will return to the show next season, that remains to be seen. The drama is gold for the Bravo network, but will Erika Jayne be able to go through with more filming while also watching what she says and what she does?

Even though she can’t reveal her true feelings right now, she will likely be spilling all of the tea once things get settled.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.