RHOBH fans react to Erika Jayne’s tearful revelation in the latest episode

RHOBH fans react to Erika Jayne’s tearful revelation. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is really starting to open up about her life during her marriage to Tom Girardi. However, not everyone is buying Erika‘s story. Viewers are now divided after Erika’s revelation last night regarding the mounting lawsuits against her.

The tearful revelation played out during a scene between Erika and her costar Kyle Richards last night. The singer also addressed some of the jaw-dropping allegations being made about her in the media.

RHOBH fans are divided about Erika Jayne

For the record, Erika vehemently denied knowing anything about Tom’s dealings during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And while her costars are finding it hard to believe that she had anything to do with the embezzlement allegations, some viewers are still on the fence about Erika’s involvement.

The 50-year-old shared in the episode that she didn’t know anything about Tom’s finances because whenever she would ask, he would shut her out and not tell her anything. It appears her tearful admission last night has changed the minds of some RHOBH fans who now think she might be innocent after all.

However, many others are still of the mindset that Erika is guilty, and the comments on Twitter last night reflected that. Some Twitter users thought the Beverly Hills Housewife was putting on an act for the cameras and her latest revelation did little to change their minds.

“What about the documents with her signatures and the account he deposited $20 million in?” questioned one RHOBH viewer.

Pic credit:@SMEthatsme/Twitter

Meanwhile, another commenter made it clear that Erika’s story wasn’t “adding up.”

Erika Jailyne’s story just isn’t adding up and I’m not buying this mediocre theater performance. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dyB4NMX4ux — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) July 15, 2021

Someone also referenced the recently-released Hulu documentary, The Housewife and the Hustler, which revealed some damaging details about the RHOBH star.

Some RHOBH viewers believe Erika Jayne is innocent

Countless people believe The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is just as guilty as Tom Girardi. However, after Erika opened up more about her life last night, she did manage to convince some people that she was in the dark about her estranged husband’s illegal dealings.

One RHOBH viewer reasoned that if Erika knew the money was embezzled, she would be “too smart to flaunt her wealth on national TV.”

Pic credit:@BravoMostly/Twitter

“I feel really bad for her,” wrote another Twitter user.

Pic credit:@JaysRealityBlog/Twitter

Another comment made it known that Tom Girardi is the only one to blame for what happened and not Erika Jayne.

At the end of the day Tom did this, not Erika. In my Crystal voice #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/5Vpl63rl1Y — Porterhouse1974 (@Porterhouse1974) July 15, 2021

As the season continues, Erika will continue to open up about her divorce and legal battle, but will it change the minds of people who think she’s guilty?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.