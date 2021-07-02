RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais dishes on Erika Jayne’s legal woes, says ‘Tom did some really bad things’

Garcelle Beavais reacts to the latest in the Erika Jayne scandal. Pic credit: Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacted to the latest news about the Erika Jayne scandal, saying how ‘shocking’ the situation is and feels like she’s being ‘punked.’

Garcelle Beauvais went on the Andy Cohen late-night show Watch What Happens Live following the June 30 episode. Of course, talk turned to the ongoing saga of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi.

Andy had to acknowledge the ubiquitous presence of Erika and Tom in the news, and how her castmates were constantly being asked to comment on the quickly developing story of allegations of fraud.

Garcelle Beauvais says they only knew about the divorce at the time of the episode

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are having to contend with two separate timelines, the one unfolding in the episodes currently airing and the one in the daily news. It’s important to check in on what information was available to the cast while they were filming last fall.

To get a sense of the timing of this episode, Andy asked Garcelle what the other ladies knew at the time this was filmed, and Garcelle revealed the only information they had was concerning the divorce.

Garcelle confirmed that during this time, the only thing the cast knew was that Erika “was getting divorced from a man she loved for many years” and that they wanted to offer support and love to their friend going through a complicated moment in her relationship.

When Andy pressed her for a more current opinion, Garcelle emphasized how ‘shocking’ the allegations surrounding Tom are and that she was having a hard time believing it. She goes on, incredulously, ‘is it a movie? Are we being punked?”

Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne is in a ‘tough place’

Ever the diplomat, Garcelle was quick to remind Andy and WWHL viewers that the cast has some sympathy for Erika and it’s a “tough place to be,'” for her. However, she went on to qualify her thoughts by adding, “Tom did some really, really bad things. If all of it is true.” Andy cosigned this sentiment, uttering an emphatic, “Yes!” in agreement.

As Andy mentioned at the top of the segment, Erika and Tom are in the news practically every day, and it’s becoming more difficult for the Bravo franchise to remain silent, much less take a side in this matter.

It’s refreshing to see Garcelle comment on it because the more we learn about it, the more atrocious the crimes are revealed to be. It will be very interesting to watch how attitudes change as more information is uncovered.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.