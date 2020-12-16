Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton share update on their recovery after battling COVID-19

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton have all provided their fans updates since contracting COVID-19 and production was shut down.

All of the women are healthily recovering in time to spend the holidays with their families.

Dorit took to her Instagram story on December 10 to confirm her diagnosis and give fans an update on her recovery.

“After a long, grueling, two weeks (due to COVID), the kids and I were able to spend the first night of Hanukkah together, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she captioned a pic with her children, Phoenix and Jagger.

Kyle also took to her social media to provide an update on her and her sister, Kathy Hilton’s, recovery.

Kyle posted a selfie of Kathy kissing her on the cheek to her Instagram.

“So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid,” Kyle captioned the post. “2021 can’t come soon enough.”

Kathy shared the same picture on her Instagram.

“Love my baby sister,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy to report my sister @kylerichards18 and I are feeling good after recovering from COVID.”

Kyle recently revealed that her daughter Sophia also contracted the virus.

It appears that all three women are well on the path to recovery.

How RHOBH production was shut down

RHOBH production shut down on November 24, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, due to a COVID-19 outbreak on set.

At the time, many believed it was caused by a crew member. Cast member Garcelle Beauvais also maintained that a crew member had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, it was later revealed that Kyle, Dorit and Kathy’s diagnoses were what shut filming down as opposed to any of the crew members’.

The show declared that it would be adhering to CDC guidelines and required all cast and crew members to quarantine for 14 days before filming could resume.

Kyle hinted at illness before her diagnosis was revealed

Before her diagnosis was revealed, Kyle shared to social media that she was feeling just days after the shutdown.

She explained on Thanksgiving that she was so sick that she couldn’t cook, and her BFF and former RHOBH costar, Teddi Mellencamp, saved the day by bringing her family a Thanksgiving meal.

She shared the news on her Instagram story and added that this Thanksgiving was different for her than any other year.

Kyle confirmed she had contracted the virus on December 5 after news broke of her, Dorit and Kathy’s diagnoses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.