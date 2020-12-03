Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley have all tested positive for COVID-19 after production for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was put on pause.

Initially, production was paused after some crew members on the show tested positive. However, it turns out that the crew members likely got it from one of the three stars.

TMZ confirmed that the women did not contract the virus on the set from any crew members. Rather, the women contracted it while they were hanging out off of the set.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The sources claim that none of the women had serious symptoms and they have been quarantining at home.

The sources also say that the women are at the end phase of the illness and will likely recover soon.

RHOBH production shutdown

RHOBH halted production on November 24. The cast and crew were asked to adhere to CDC protocols and quarantine in their homes for two weeks.

“RHOBH was shut down due to COVID. Everyone thinks it’s a crew member that tested positive and the ladies and production were informed this morning,” a source confirmed to Hollywood Life.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais also claimed that crew members contracted the virus and caused the shutdown.

“We shot for Housewives on Tuesday, Tuesday night we got home and found out that a few people in our crew tested positive for COVID,” Garcelle revealed to ET.

Maybe she meant her co-stars when she said “our crew.”

Kyle shows signs of illness during lockdown

Kyle confessed on her Instagram page that she hadn’t been feeling well during the RHOBH shutdown and quarantine.

Kyle explained that her friend and former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp came to the rescue when she felt too sick to cook on Thanksgiving.

“Thank you [Teddi Mellencamp] for dropping off a Thanksgiving meal for my family (at 7 am today) knowing I am not feeling well & unable to cook. Thankful for you my friend (my family is too),” Kyle wrote on her Instagram story.

Kyle was also spotted out and about during her quarantine. Daily Mail spotted her shopping at the Beverly Glen Center on Tuesday.

In the picture, she is wearing a mask but is stylishly dressed up in a leather jacket blazer and gingham pants.

It appears that Kyle is feeling better, as she is well enough to be out and about.

Kathy has not posted on social media since the RHOBH quarantine. Dorit has posted about other matters, but has yet to address her diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.