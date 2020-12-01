Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed exactly what caused she and the RHOBH cast and crew to halt production and go into lockdown.

She explained in an interview with ET that the lockdown started on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

“We shot for Housewives on Tuesday, Tuesday night we got home and found out that a few people in our crew tested positive for COVID,” Garcelle revealed.

She also shared that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and that she is currently in quarantine in isolation. Her two sons, Jaid and Jax, are staying with their father and her ex-husband, Mike Nilon.

She reassured fans that despite the outbreak, Bravo has adhered strictly to all of the COVID-19 protocols.

“We get tested at least three times a week,” she explains. “We get tested before we shoot. You know, my kids get tested, I get tested, anybody who’s in my household, and you know, we did the right things, but at the same time, it just shows you that this virus — you can touch something, you can… you know, it’s not necessarily just from people.”

“Hopefully everybody will be healthy, and we’re down for a few weeks, but then we’ll be back to work,” she adds. “But luckily for me, we do The Real from home, so I can still do this job, which I’m thankful for.”

Kyle Richards reveals she’s not feeling well amid lockdown

Even though production was halted due to crew members testing positive, there’s a chance that it may have spread to cast members as well.

Just two days after the lockdown, Kyle posted that she didn’t feel well on her Instagram story.

Kyle thanked her friend Teddi Mellencamp for bringing a Thanksgiving meal over after Kyle didn’t feel well enough to cook.

Kyle also acknowledged that this Thanksgiving has been very different for her compared to prior years.

Regardless of whether she has the virus, she is currently following the COVID-19 protocols mandated by production.

What fans can expect from Garcelle on RHOBH

This is Garcelle’s second season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She joins returning cast members Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke and new comers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Garcelle and Kyle weren’t on the best terms at the end of Season 10. Kyle had accused her of stiffing her charity $5,000. The claims have been since proved untrue.

However, the two were spotted filming a pleasant lunch scene together, so who knows?

Additionally, Crystal has said that she has clicked with Garcelle since they are close in age.

Fans will have to wait until early 2021 to see what drama Garcelle and the rest of the Housewives get themselves into.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.