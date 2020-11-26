Bravo has halted production for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after one of the show’s crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

ET confirms that RHOBH has been put on hold and will likely resume after Thanksgiving weekend.

In the meantime, the cast and crew have been in quarantine and practicing safety protocols.

The series is still set to air on Bravo in January 2021.

Bravo’s precautions surrounding COVID-19

This isn’t the first show that Bravo put on pause over COVID-19 concerns. The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently stopped production after a crew member contracted COVID-19.

The RHOA cast and crew quarantined for two weeks after the news broke on November 11.

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey claims that Bravo has been very responsible about following COVID-19 safety protocols while filming.

“We have been shooting this show for almost six months now with very few incidents,” she tells Digital Spy. “They have done an amazing job of keeping us healthy and safe. We get regular testing. I just had a test yesterday. I’ve been getting tested once a week for six months.”

Despite the delay, RHOA Season 13 is set to premiere on Sunday, December 6.

Some of Bravo’s current shows are already addressing the pandemic.

Viewers know that Real Housewives of Orange County will delve deep into the struggles of quarantine later on in the season. For now, the Housewives have addressed how the virus is impacting other parts of the world.

Southern Charm already showed its cast members faced with the lockdown.

What to expect for RHOBH Season 11

RHOBH is always packed with plenty of drama. Returning cast members for Season 11 are Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke. Newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton round out the cast.

Fans can expect drama between Kyle and Kathy. The two are not only related, but both have an Alpha personality. A source alleges to Life & Style Magazine that the two will enter a power struggle during the season.

“There’s definitely been a clash of egos while filming,” an insider noted in the latest print issue of the magazine. “Kathy is a big personality and Kyle is petrified she’ll try to steal her thunder. The sibling rivalry is already intense and it’s bound to get worse!”

And for the other new cast member, she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, that she initially clicked with Dorit and Garcelle, but who knows where her alliances will lie after the inevitable drama hits.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.