Who is Tamara? Mike’s neighbor whisks Natalie away on 90 Day Fiance

Natalie was left heartbroken after Mike called off their wedding on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

With only a few days left until her visa expires, 90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have a decision they need to make – either get married or risk breaking the rules on their K1 visa.

Only hours before the ceremony, Mike decided to call off their wedding – forcing his foreign fiancee to scramble to find a way home during the global pandemic.

Although Natalie had a plan to fly into France, her next move was undecided as the borders to her home country were closed due to the virus. Hoping to get in by bus or train, she vowed to never talk to her American fiance again after his actions toward her.

On the latest episode, fans watched Mike’s neighbor Tamara whisk Natalie away to Seattle during the couple’s most tense argument yet.

Who is Mike’s neighbor Tamara?

While it seemed like Natalie and Mike were finally going to tie the knot, hours before the ceremony, he decided he couldn’t marry her and she is left heartbroken.

Concluding that she can’t be around him one moment longer, she packed her bags and decided to head home.

Enlisting the help of one of her only acquaintances in the state – Mike’s neighbor Tamara helped Natalie get to the airport in Seattle.

While Tamara originally planned to be the maid of honor at their wedding, she didn’t expect this turn of events.

“I thought I was going to a wedding today until Mike called us out from outside and then he told us that he couldn’t do it,” she told producers in a confessional. “He just couldn’t do it. I didn’t like it. I know I cried with both of them. Mike was crying, she was crying, I was crying. I’m sad for them.”

After leaving, Tamara and Natalie realized they forgot Mike’s credit card to pay for their motel room in Seattle.

Arriving returning back at Mike’s home, Mike asked Natalie to return the engagement ring. Refusing to comply with his demands, Tamara found herself awkwardly in the middle of the couple’s argument.

Despite returning for Mike’s credit card, upon arriving in Seattle, the transaction could not be completed without him being there to present proper identification.

With Mike not available, this forced Natalie and Tamara to make the 3-hour drive back to Sequim. Noting that Tamara has a ‘full house’, Natalie said she had no choice but to return to Mike’s home.

Did Mike and Natalie get married?

When Mike and Natalie finally sit down and talk about the recent events, Mike admitted he got cold feet.

With the time clock against them, it’s clear a decision needs to be made on the future of their relationship.

Mike doesn’t want Natalie to leave but he doesn’t necessarily want to get married either.

Rumor has it that they ended up tying the knot back in April, however, according to Uncle Beau – the happiness didn’t last long as the two have since separated.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC