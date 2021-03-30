90 Day Fiance: Mike has a simple explanation for calling off wedding to Natalie

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist explains why he called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovsteva have easily had one of the most dramatic storylines of Season 8. When fans didn’t think that their relationship could become any more tumultuous — it did.

Mike and Natalie struggled to find solid footing with their relationship from the moment she arrived in America. It was clear that there were serious trust issues between the two of them, and their communication was hindered greatly by their language barrier.

Natalie let it be known that she didn’t appreciate how their relationship was progressing when she asked Mike to attend couple’s counseling. He wasn’t too open to the idea and continued to seem disconnected throughout the season.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Things, however, got worse and came to a head when Mike backed out of their wedding on what should have been their wedding day.

Naturally, this devastated Natalie, and upon finding out that the wedding was off, she promptly packed her bags and asked one of their neighbors to drive her to a hotel until she could get on a flight back home.

Mike, on the other hand, had an explanation for why he called off the wedding.

Mike reveals why he called off his wedding to Natalie at the last minute

After Natalie packed up and left the house she shared with Mike, he was left to ponder the day’s events. And during a conversation with production, he revealed why he called off their wedding.

“So, Mike,” said the producer. “What was supposed to happen earlier today?”

“Well, me and Natalie were supposed to get married today, and I just got real nervous and was having really cold feet, you know?” he uncomfortably admitted.

Mike went on to explain that between the deadline of Natalie’s K-1 visa and the state of the country thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, he just wasn’t ready.

“[I] just feel like everything’s so rushed, and…and…and it’s not a good day,” he continued. “With everything that we’ve been trying to figure out and work on things, and just deal with all the factors, corona and everything else. When I woke up this morning I had a lot of s**t going through my head.”

When Natalie learned wedding was off, she packed quickly and left

When Mike finally gathered up the courage to tell Natalie that he couldn’t go through with their wedding, she swiftly packed her things and left.

“I just went and told her, you know, I’m just, I’m not ready. And she just packed up her stuff so quickly and took off, you know?” he said.

And although it was his choice to call off the wedding, Mike admitted, “It feels very odd not having her here. Just got a lot on my mind and – It’s just, yeah, it’s just f**ked up.”

As for Natalie’s plans for flying back to Ukraine, she admitted that she had booked a flight to France, but that’s where her plan ended. She confessed that she had no idea how she would get from France to Ukraine since all the borders were closed due to the pandemic.

“I’m really scared [of] traveling during coronavirus, but I have to leave,” Natalie said. “Michael left me no choice.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.