Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance: Mike has a simple explanation for calling off wedding to Natalie


90 Day Fiance personality Mike Youngquist.
90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist explains why he called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovsteva have easily had one of the most dramatic storylines of Season 8. When fans didn’t think that their relationship could become any more tumultuous — it did.

Mike and Natalie struggled to find solid footing with their relationship from the moment she arrived in America. It was clear that there were serious trust issues between the two of them, and their communication was hindered greatly by their language barrier.

Natalie let it be known that she didn’t appreciate how their relationship was progressing when she asked Mike to attend couple’s counseling. He wasn’t too open to the idea and continued to seem disconnected throughout the season.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Things, however, got worse and came to a head when Mike backed out of their wedding on what should have been their wedding day.

monsterscriticsreality

468 639

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

Naturally, this devastated Natalie, and upon finding out that the wedding was off, she promptly packed her bags and asked one of their neighbors to drive her to a hotel until she could get on a flight back home.

Mike, on the other hand, had an explanation for why he called off the wedding.

Mike reveals why he called off his wedding to Natalie at the last minute

After Natalie packed up and left the house she shared with Mike, he was left to ponder the day’s events. And during a conversation with production, he revealed why he called off their wedding.

“So, Mike,” said the producer. “What was supposed to happen earlier today?”

“Well, me and Natalie were supposed to get married today, and I just got real nervous and was having really cold feet, you know?” he uncomfortably admitted.

Mike went on to explain that between the deadline of Natalie’s K-1 visa and the state of the country thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, he just wasn’t ready.

“[I] just feel like everything’s so rushed, and…and…and it’s not a good day,” he continued. “With everything that we’ve been trying to figure out and work on things, and just deal with all the factors, corona and everything else. When I woke up this morning I had a lot of s**t going through my head.”

When Natalie learned wedding was off, she packed quickly and left

When Mike finally gathered up the courage to tell Natalie that he couldn’t go through with their wedding, she swiftly packed her things and left.

“I just went and told her, you know, I’m just, I’m not ready. And she just packed up her stuff so quickly and took off, you know?” he said.

And although it was his choice to call off the wedding, Mike admitted, “It feels very odd not having her here. Just got a lot on my mind and – It’s just, yeah, it’s just f**ked up.”

As for Natalie’s plans for flying back to Ukraine, she admitted that she had booked a flight to France, but that’s where her plan ended. She confessed that she had no idea how she would get from France to Ukraine since all the borders were closed due to the pandemic.

“I’m really scared [of] traveling during coronavirus, but I have to leave,” Natalie said. “Michael left me no choice.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x