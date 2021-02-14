90 Day Fiance: Natalie wants to go to therapy, Mike does not

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva thinks she and Mike Youngquist should attend counseling due to their rocky relationship. He disagrees. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have continuously struggled with communication, and Season 8 is proving to be more of the same.

The pair encountered trouble early on in the season. Natalie had a hard time adjusting to her new life in America. From Mike’s house in the middle of nowhere to Natalie refusing to believe that root beer was alcohol-free, the conversations have been strained for the couple.

With their 90-day timeframe quickly approaching, Mike and Natalie were both on the fence about whether they would make it to their wedding day. And in an attempt to salvage their relationship, Natalie suggested the couple attend therapy.

Mike was not having it.

Natalie thinks she and Mike should attend therapy

While out for dinner, Natalie broached the subject of therapy by asking Mike how he was feeling with the limited time they had remaining before the 90-day K-1 visa deadline.

“How do I feel?” Mike asked. “[I] feel we need another forty-five to ninety days. We have a lot to work on.”

Natalie seized the opportunity and explained to Mike that she would like to purchase counseling sessions for both of them. Unfortunately for Natalie, Mike was not receptive to her suggestion.

“I don’t want to – no,” Mike responded.

When Natalie asked why, Mike refused to entertain the idea and questioned why Natalie would want to see a therapist in the first place.

“I’m not interested,” he said. “What do you think needs to be talked about?”

“I just feel like since we come from different mentalities and we have some problems, it can be fixed easily,” she admitted.

Mike says it’s important for them to work on their relationship, doesn’t believe they need therapy

Although the couple has some issues, Mike stated that he wasn’t sure it required the intervention of a counselor.

“It is important for us to work on our relationship, but I’m not ready to go to talk to someone else about it,” Mike clarified. “Why can’t we talk to each other?”

“Because we cannot agree on stuff,” Natalie responded with clear frustration that Mike wasn’t willing to consider her suggestion.

Then, during separate confessionals, fans get a glimpse at the different mindsets Mike and Natalie are experiencing. And it’s clear that it’s not easy on either of them.

“I’ve been trying to work with her and stuff, and talk to her, and communicate with her, and work on things with her, and real issues with her. [And] she wants to go see a counselor? And like, it’s like, well you’re going to listen to him?” Mike said.

Mike also took issue with the fact that Natalie was willing to shell out a bunch of money simply “to have a simple conversation.”

Natalie on the other hand believed that having a third party present would help them communicate in ways they haven’t been able to do on their own.

“It’s really hard when you have a problem and you don’t have a solution,” Natalie confessed. “I want my relationship to be just easy. And I search for a solution, I work hard on our relationship, I try, but he feels threatened, scared.”

“I don’t know, it just pisses me off,” she finally admitted.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.