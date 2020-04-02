Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Merge leads to Tribal Council

A tenth person got voted off Survivor tonight. On the same episode that saw the merge take place, someone new was sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Last week, it was Yul Kwon who got voted off Survivor as he became the latest cast member to be blindsided.

Yul would have been the ninth person on Extinction Island, but earlier in the episode, Sandra Diaz-Twine was shown raising the white flag to leave the show.

Additionally, it was later revealed that a Reward Challenge had taken place before Yul was voted out last week. It rewarded the winning tribe with a lot of pizza. Here is a recap of that event.

This new episode started with Yul taking his place at the Edge of Extinction, but he wouldn’t have to stay out there for very long. The episode also included the first battle back competition, allowing someone to return to the game.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

This was the first time that Individual Immunity was on the line, and host Jeff Probst let everyone know that one male and one female would be gaining safety.

The winners of the Immunity Necklace were Jeremy Collins and Denise Stapley. They would then be safe at the Tribal Council.

An EOE Challenge also took place, where Tyson Apostol won and rejoined the primary game.

After all that, it was time for the merged tribe to meet with Jeff Probst at an important Tribal Council.

Wendell Holland became the 10th person voted out of the game, and it was a bit surprising to him. Michele acted like she didn’t know.

Survivor news

After Sandra Diaz-Twine was shown leaving the show last week, she went on social media to speak about her choices. Her response was pretty concise, and many former players chimed in to defend her.

There was also some rough news about Survivor 41, with Jeff Probst announcing that production would have to be postponed. This was due to the coronavirus crisis, which could certainly impact whether they get it filmed in time to debut in fall 2020 on CBS.

There are a lot of questions about Survivor 42 as well because the production of that season would get started as soon as they are finished filming Season 41.

Stay tuned, because we will update everyone as soon as we learn how that production schedule will shake out.

