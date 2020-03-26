Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Did it top Sandra blindside?

Only one person got voted off Survivor tonight. It almost seemed anticlimactic after two people were voted out at Tribal Council last week.

As a quick reminder about who got voted off Survivor last week — it was Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

The veterans of the game seemed to be in strong positions. Parvati had four Fire Tokens she could use, and Sandra had an Individual Immunity Idol.

Parvati and Sandra were just huge targets that other people wanted out, and they were both sent packing in unanimous votes. Now, the person who voted out Sandra has even more fans.

That brings us up to speed on where the Survivor 40 cast stood ahead of Episode 7, where it started with only 12 people left in the game and eight people residing on Extinction Island.

At the beginning of the episode, the three tribes were as follows: Dakal was Jeremy Collins, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, and Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Yara was Ben Driebergen, Adam Klein, Sarah Lucina, and Sophie Clarke, and Sele was Nick Wilson, Yul Kwon, Michele Fitzgerald, and Wendell Holland.

Ethan is digging deep and staying strong. That’s what #Survivor is all about! pic.twitter.com/54k350Ayar — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 26, 2020

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

The Sele Tribe lost the Immunity Challenge, meaning that one of them was going to get voted out at Tribal Council.

As a reminder, Nick Wilson, Yul Kwon, Michele Fitzgerald, and Wendell Holland were the final four members of Sele. It set up an interesting dynamic for the vote, as Michele and Wendell used to date.

At the Tribal Council, by a 3-1 vote, Yul Kwon was blindsided by his tribe. Yul was sent to Extinction Island after trying to concoct a plan to get Wendell’s Fire Tokens, and he never saw it coming.

Now, he becomes the eighth resident on Extinction Island (after Sandra quit the show).

More Survivor news

Survivor 41 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic taking place around the world. It’s dramatic news, and it underscores how careful that the production teams behind television shows are becoming.

It could also lead to Survivor 42 being impacted, as the seasons are now filmed back-to-back before debuting on CBS. Things could change, but it looks like it could also impact whether filming will be completed in time for a fall 2020 season of the show on CBS.

Stay tuned, and we will make sure to pass on any new information we learn about production starting back up again.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.