Survivor spoilers: Who won Reward Challenge cut from episode?

Survivor spoilers now reveal a secret Reward Challenge that took place on Day 17 of Season 40.

When the new episode was shown on Wednesday night, it revealed that the Reward Challenge had ended up on the cutting room floor.

It appears that the viewers who felt that episodes weren’t showing everything were correct — there is just too much to show during one hour episodes of Survivor: Winners at War.

Who won the Reward Challenge on Day 17?

The three tribes all competed for a food reward on Day 17 of Season 40. Survivor: Winners at War cast member Sarah Lacina stated that they had played for pizza.

Sarah also noted that it was her tribe who won the challenge. Sarah was a member of the Yara Tribe and teammates with Ben Driebergen, Adam Klein, and Sophie Clarke.

The Yara Tribe won the pizza and also gained safety at the Immunity Challenge that was held a bit later. It allowed them to escape Tribal Council.

And as for that Reward Challenge, some photos of the event have been shared on social media:

Survivor spoilers about the Reward Challenge

As seen in the photos above, the challenge is a familiar one, where the three tribes have to first get projectiles off of a net before firing them at objects.

It seems like a challenge that would have been fun to watch, especially because Sarah, Adam, Ben, and Sophie got to have some pizza. Getting a really good meal can change a lot in a game like this. Especially one where Fire Tokens are in play.

We compiled a list of the items that people in the game and at the Edge of Extinction can use their Fire Tokens to purchase. One of the items is actually pizza, which is a pretty big coincidence with what else is going on this season.

Sarah Lacina on social media

Sarah is a pretty active person on social media and it was amusing to see what she posted in regard to the post from Dalton Ross above.

Sarah stated that “Omg thank you for posting this. I thought I was going crazy. I knew we did this challenge and won.”

She went on to say that, “I was telling my husband about it and he was like I’m pretty sure they would have shown it.. #notcrazy.”

When people say I’m a boring winner …. 🎤 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/bn3dlNt832 — Sarah Lacina (@sarahlacina) June 11, 2018

Hopefully, when the Survivor: Winners at War season comes to a close, CBS and producers will reveal a lot of hidden gems that didn’t appear in the episodes. It seems like viewers are missing out on a lot, especially since 20 former winners are competing for the ultimate prize.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.