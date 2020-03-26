Fire Tokens on Survivor have become an important component of the current season.

These Survivor 40 Fire Tokens can be used to purchase comforts or advantages in the game and it has already been a big deal for everyone involved.

Ahead of the March 25 episode, we provided an update Fire Tokens count within the Survivor: Winners at War cast.

As it stands now, following that dramatic episode, the leaders in the Fire Tokens are Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald at four each.

What are Fire Tokens used for on Survivor?

First off, Fire Tokens are used as a form of currency in the game. This means that contestants can barter with them and pay people to do something on their behalf.

One such way to use a Fire Token would be to buy someone’s vote. Sandra Diaz-Twine made the unfortunate decision to sell her Individual Immunity Idol for two Fire Tokens. Then, she got voted out of the game.

As for what people can purchase within the game, below is the current list that the people who have not been voted out can use:

Food

Castaways can use their Fire Tokens to purchase food if they get really hungry while playing the game. That tends to happen a lot on a show like this one.

Three Fire Tokens gets coffee and pastries, four will get a bag of beans, and five will get a regular bag of rice. These seem geared to help out a tribe that needs food.

This season of #Survivor is 🤭🔥💪. If you missed any of the action, start streaming from the very beginning now: https://t.co/iA1I89NtEK! pic.twitter.com/gsOGHXfLUB — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 21, 2020

Comfort

When it comes to being comfortable in the game, that can also be something that is advantageous to people in the running for a long time.

Four Fire Tokens gets two pillows and two blankets, while five tokens get a tarp.

Advantage

The use of four Fire Tokens gets a player an advantage in a challenge. That could be huge, especially since it could allow a person to stay in the game much longer.

Edge of Extinction uses for Fire Tokens

People who have been voted out of the game can use Fire Tokens a little differently.

Pizza, wine, beer, and peanut butter can also be purchased for one Fire Token each. Tyson Apostol was previously shown using one to get a jar of peanut butter that he kept to himself.

A full Immunity Idol can be purchased for three Fire Tokens and an advantage in the Return Challenge can be purchased for one Fire Token. People on EOE can purchase as many advantages as they can afford, which could be a really big deal later on.

The Survivor Fire Tokens are definitely going to have a huge impact on the game and it will be interesting to see who has the most when the season starts to wind down.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.