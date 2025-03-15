Which Duggars are pregnant? 2025 baby boom is in full swing

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for the Duggar women as another baby boom appears to be in full swing.

The year began with the arrival of twins Elsie and Emma Duggar. Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar added their daughters in January.

Since their initial announcement last year, there have been a few more.

They are the only couple who welcomed twins, as the other Duggar women have had single births.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar currently have over 30 grandchildren and counting.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about the Duggar grandchildren being born in 2025.

Which Duggar women are currently pregnant?

Currently, two Duggar daughters are expecting and one Duggar daughter-in-law.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will welcome their third child any day. She shared her 38-week bump, and is less than two weeks from her due date. They are welcoming a baby boy after already having two daughters.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are expecting their third child this spring. After welcoming two daughters, they revealed they are adding another girl to their family. Hannah is due later this spring.

Jessa Duggar recently revealed she is expecting her sixth child with her husband, Ben Seewald. The couple has three sons and two daughters at home already. The former Counting On star teased she was already halfway through her pregnancy, which means she is due sometime later this summer.

With the confirmed pregnancies and Jed and Katey’s twins, five new Duggar grandchildren will be added this year.

Which Duggar women could be pregnant?

There is speculation that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann could be expecting their first child. The couple was in Hawaii to celebrate a wedding, and a dress she had on hinted she could be hiding a bump.

Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson are always on the list for “could be” pregnant. They have stepped out of the spotlight and no longer announce pregnancies or births. They could both be expecting this year, which wouldn’t cause anyone to bat an eye.

Maddie Grace Jones and Jason Duggar were married in October, and many expected a pregnancy announcement already. However, that is not the case. The couple was in Hawaii for the wedding, and it doesn’t appear that an announcement will come soon.

It will be a big year for the Duggar family. Baby watch is on for Jinger Duggar, and in the coming months, more babies will arrive.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.