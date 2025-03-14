Jinger Duggar shared updated bump as she hits 38-week mark

Jinger Duggar is almost a mom of three.

The Counting On star is less than two weeks from her due date.

She’s been keeping followers updated with bump photos as her pregnancy progresses.

This will be the first baby boy for Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, who already have two daughters.

Michelle Duggar will be in town when Jinger delivers, as she was with the first two. Their relationship was strained, but they seemed to have worked through the issues early on when Jinger married Jeremy and moved to Laredo, Texas.

Her most recent share was when she hit the 38-week mark, which means her son could be born anytime now.

Jinger Duggar shares 38-week bumpdate

Earlier this month, Jinger Duggar teased the countdown being on, but officially, she has hit the 38-week mark.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jinger shared a selfie in a bathroom and marked hitting the big milestone in her pregnancy.

One thing Jinger is consistent with is her fashion. She is wearing chunky, heeled white shoes while 38 weeks pregnant.

Jinger revealed it was a rainy day, and she was at Bible study. Despite the conditions, she made herself up and went to her event.

Is Jinger Duggar rubbing off on Joy-Anna Duggar?

Joy-Anna Duggar has spent plenty of time with Jinger Duggar while staying on the West Coast.

She is there for a job that Austin Forsyth is working on and spending time with her big sister. The two have shopped together and done other things with their kids.

Joy-Anna and Evelyn attended Jinger’s baby shower, representing her Duggar family. Photos from the event were shared.

There has been some discussion about Joy-Anna’s style evolution, especially after spending more time with Jinger. Her recent share, a navy dress, highlighted her shoulders and arms, something that the Duggar dress code forbids.

Austin and Joy-Anna have discussed a move to the West Coast after spending time with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. It doesn’t appear to be in the cards anytime soon, but the couple’s stay there while working on a job has likely been a highlight.

Joy-Anna may be there when Jinger welcomes her baby boy. The couple hasn’t revealed his name, though it is suspected to be Daniel based on clues from the shower and hints Jinger may have dropped.

