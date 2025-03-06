Jinger Duggar reveals ‘the countdown is on’ as due date nears

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, will be parents of three soon.

The couple is expecting their third child, a little boy.

Over the last few weeks, Jinger has spent plenty of time with her little sister, Joy-Anna Duggar.

After a baby shower earlier this month, Jinger is just weeks away from the arrival of her baby boy.

Before that happens, though, she is soaking in all the time she can with her family, including Joy-Anna.

The Counting On star recently shared a little adventure she went on with her sister, teasing the upcoming arrival of her son.

Jinger Duggar says the ‘countdown’ is on

It’s officially baby watch time!

Jinger Duggar is officially due on March 27, but she could go anytime now since this is her third child.

Today marks 37 weeks for the Counting On star, and she knows her moments as a mom of two are fleeting.

The caption on her recent Instagram share reads, “Shopping spree with my little sis Joy while I’m 9 months pregnant! 🛍️💖 The countdown is on, and we’re making the most of these last few moments before baby arrives!”

Jinger shared footage from her “shopping spree,” highlighting the time spent with Joy-Anna Duggar.

Her baby bump was visible when the sisters tried on the same dress, with Joy encouraging her sister to let followers get a peek at her bump.

What will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo name their son?

Naming a child is a big deal, but it’s an even bigger deal when your family is as big as the Duggars.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will keep their son’s name under wraps until he is born. It will likely be announced in a monetized YouTube video, which is how they typically reveal big moments.

Their gender reveal was done the same way. Earlier this year, they shared that they were expecting a baby boy and included footage of them telling Jinger’s family while celebrating her birthday in Arkansas.

There have been rumblings that the couple has chosen the name Daniel, but that is just speculation and not confirmed. Jinger and Jeremy haven’t adopted a theme with names like some of her siblings.

When Michelle Duggar arrives in California, that will be the sign that baby boy Vuolo is on the way. Jinger confirmed that her mom would be there for the birth, as she had been for Felicity and Evangeline.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.