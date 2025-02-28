Jinger Duggar acknowledges Josh Duggar’s ‘bad decisions’

Jinger Duggar is still making her podcast rounds to promote her latest book.

The Counting On star has become quite the author, sharing her story of how she untangled what she was taught to believe while growing up in the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) and reconciled what was truly said in the Bible.

Her recent stop was on The Deep End with Lecrae, where she talked about growing up in the Duggar family and her walk with Jesus.

While discussing what led to her departure from the IBLP and Bill Gothard’s teachings, Jinger mentioned her family publicly walking through something difficult.

This happened not once but twice to the family.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Both times, it was because of Josh, the eldest Duggar sibling.

Jinger Duggar references Josh Duggar being in prison

While talking to Lecrae. Jinger Duggar was explaining why she chose to walk away from the IBLP.

Her decision came after she had already been married to Jeremy Vuolo. The couple doesn’t take their faith lightly, and a light bulb went off for Jinger when everything went down with Josh Duggar.

She mentioned one of her brothers made “decisions that were very bad,” which landed him in prison. Josh is currently serving 12.5 years in a federal prison in Texas after being convicted of possession and receipt of CSAM (child sexual abuse material).

Typically, Jinger leaves the comments about Josh to her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. He is the one who spoke out after the conviction, calling out the hypocrisy of what Josh was saying and doing behind closed doors.

Jinger has largely remained silent about everything. When the first scandal hit the family in 2015 about what Josh did to his sisters and a family friend, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar were pushed to be the faces of forgiveness, with Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar in the background.

Jinger Duggar nearing her due date

Things are dying down for Jinger Duggar. In the coming weeks, she will welcome her third child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

They have two daughters, and a baby boy is on the way.

Jinger was celebrated over the weekend with a baby shower, where Joy-Anna Duggar and Evelyn Forsyth were spotted, among other guests.

The next few weeks will be spent on baby watch as Jinger gears up to welcome her first son. There are whispers that his name is Daniel, though we won’t for sure know until their announcement is made.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.