Jinger Duggar celebrates baby shower as due date nears

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, will welcome their third child soon.

They have two little girls and are expecting a baby boy.

The Counting On star was thrown a baby shower over the weekend, with several women gathered around to celebrate baby boy Vuolo.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her daughter, Evelyn, were on hand to celebrate Jinger. The sisters have been spending much time together this month as they documented their adventures around Los Angeles.

It seems she was the only family member in California to celebrate. None of the other sisters or Michelle Duggar were captured in the Reel shared.

Could there be more issues within the family?

Joy-Anna Duggar shows up for Jinger Duggar

The Counting On siblings have grown closer as they’ve grown up.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, enjoy spending time with Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger shared a reel from her baby shower, which showed Evelyn and Joy-Anna in the footage.

It looked like several members of her church were on hand at the event, which didn’t appear as big as some of the other baby showers thrown for Duggar women.

Jessa Duggar appeared in the comment section, writing, “You are glowing! So wish I could’ve been there to celebrate with you in person! Can’t wait to meet this baby!”

It was interesting that Jana Duggar didn’t fly out to California, especially since she visited Jinger quite a bit over the years.

When is Jinger Duggar due?

Jinger Duggar is due at the end of March, just four weeks out.

She has been sharing bump updates, but the most recent one came from her baby shower, which she highlighted in her dress.

The Counting On star will have a hospital birth. She also confirmed that her mom, Michelle Duggar, would be in town when she welcomed her son. One of her little sisters may also accompany Michelle. Last time, it was Jordyn-Grace.

With the baby countdown on, Jinger could go into labor at any point. Followers will keep an eye on her page to check for clues. We suspect she and Jeremy Vuolo will have a vlog about the birth and announce their son’s name.

Jinger confirmed the couple had already chosen one, but no one would know what it was until he was born. A name for the Bible is the likely suspect, with Daniel being whispered around quite a bit.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.