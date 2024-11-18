Jinger Duggar shares updated baby bump

Jinger Duggar is moving right along with her third pregnancy.

The Counting On star is due at the end of March, and her baby bump finally popped a few weeks ago.

She announced her pregnancy after her siblings’ weddings, but she knew before Jana Duggar tied the knot.

Jinger hosted Jana and her sisters for her bachelorette party when she revealed she was expecting them. Michelle Duggar was with them in California, and Jinger caught the moment on camera for her vlog.

A few weeks ago, she shared a bump photo while doing a Q&A on Instagram, but this time, she shared a bump update differently.

Selfie Sunday was celebrated with a car shot that featured Jinger’s growing baby bump.

Jinger Duggar updated her Instagram Story with a car selfie that featured her growing baby bump.

She has officially passed the halfway point of her pregnancy and it’s nearly the beginning of her third trimester.

Jinger Duggar debuted another baby bump photo. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

The Counting On couple does know the gender of their third child, and they are expected to share their gender reveal.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo teased it on their podcast, but the timing of the news release has yet to be confirmed.

They have hinted it may be a baby boy this time around, but drumming things up for suspense is something both know how to do quite well.

Jinger Duggar is ready for Christmas

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jinger Duggar is already in the Christmas spirit.

She shared that the couple put up their Christmas tree and some decorations, but the rest will wait until after Turkey Day.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are hosting Thanksgiving this year. His family and possibly some of their friends will likely come in for the end-of-month holiday.

The Counting On star wanted to get a head start on decorating despite knowing she was entertaining a house full of guests. Jinger didn’t elaborate on the number of people who could be in her home, but we suspect it would be a smaller gathering than many of the other Duggar holidays.

This will be a special holiday season for the Vuolos as they gear up to expand their family in the Spring and celebrate their last Christmas as a family of four.

