Jinger Duggar debuts baby bump, teases gender reveal

Earlier this week, Jinger Duggar shared her baby bump reveal.

The Counting On star did a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, with topics ranging from details about her pregnancy to questions about her daughters and family.

Jinger found out she was expecting just before she hosted Jana Duggar’s bachelorette party. She shared footage of her telling her sisters and mom, which was likely in July.

She is halfway through her pregnancy and due around March 27, 2025.

Hiding her baby bump has been easy for the most part, but Jinger is beginning to show now that she is well into her second trimester.

When asked if she would share a photo of her baby bump, Jinger obliged and shared a bathroom mirror selfie while posing in a red dress and cradling her bump.

Jinger Duggar cradling her baby bump. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar teases gender reveal

While talking on her Instagram Q&A, Jinger Duggar confirmed that she and Jeremy Vuolo know the gender of their third baby.

While in Arkansas for Jana Duggar’s wedding, Jinger had her blood drawn to learn the gender but admitted that it wasn’t always accurate. She didn’t elaborate on whether they did their anatomy scan and discovered the gender then or if she is solely relying on the bloodwork.

However, the couple has heavily hinted that it could be a boy this time. She promised that a gender reveal would happen, likely when she and Jeremy opt to tell their family members.

Jinger and Jeremy know what they are having, and we suspect they will reveal it in an upcoming episode of their vlog. They release an episode weekly and have been pretty consistent for the last few months.

What is coming up for Jinger Duggar?

Aside from expecting her third child, Jinger Duggar will be busy in the upcoming weeks.

She is releasing another book at the beginning of 2025, likely leading to more press rounds. Jinger is comfortable in front of the cameras, but doing another reality TV show right now is out of the question for her and Jeremy Vuolo.

The holidays are coming up, as are Evangeline and Jinger’s birthdays. Typically, they don’t go home to Arkansas for the holidays, as they spend time with Jeremy’s family or remain on the West Coast.

With so much happening, we anticipate more shares from Jinger chronicling her adventures and a gender reveal video soon.

