Is Jinger Duggar having a boy or girl?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their third child.

They announced their big news earlier this week and have dropped teasers about the gender.

The Counting On couple already have two little girls, Felicity and Evangeline Jo.

This time, though, the couple may be expecting a little boy.

After Jinger and Jeremy’s latest podcast, followers learned that the couple knows the gender of their baby and is planning a gender reveal.

Will it be another little girl for the couple, or will they get a baby boy?

Jinger Duggar does blood test to check gender

Jinger Duggar filmed a mini vlog to cover her telling Jeremy Vuolo they were expecting again.

She told him on Felicity’s birthday (July 17) and filmed more parts as the couple told their families.

One of the highlights featured Jinger going to have her blood drawn to find out the gender of her baby. She was roughly eight weeks pregnant, just following Jana Duggar’s wedding.

The woman told the Counting On star that it could sometimes be inaccurate, especially if it revealed a boy. Typically, the results that confirm a girl are almost always accurate because of the lack of testosterone detected.

Did Jinger Duggar confirm her baby’s gender?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released a new episode of their podcast following the release of their pregnancy announcement.

On the podcast, Jinger revealed she was 16 weeks pregnant, which aligns with her March 27 due date. They likely filmed this episode and edited it earlier this week because Jinger is closer to 17 weeks as of this writing.

They confirmed they knew the gender of their unborn child and were planning a gender reveal. Because of how well those announcements typically do, they will likely film a video on it and release it on their YouTube channel.

During the talk about the gender reveal, Jinger may have let it slip that they were expecting a baby boy. Jeremy joked about using their pool to do the reveal, and Jinger mentioned it was already blue but quickly moved on after that.

There was also some hype surrounding having a boy when Jinger was having the blood test done. Jeremy has been a girl dad for the last six years, so adding a baby boy to the mix would switch things up for the girl dad.

However, Jinger could have just been babbling while filming the podcast and trying to throw off those interested in the baby’s gender.

Both agreed that a healthy baby is all they want and that they would be happy either way.

