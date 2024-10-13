Here’s why Jinger Duggar’s groceries gave followers ‘anxiety’

Jinger Duggar has a way of making followers question her methods.

The Counting On star has been sharing more of her day-to-day life, which recently included a trip to the popular store Trader Joe’s.

She was sharing her haul, which included plenty of organic produce and various other things the store had to offer.

Jinger included Felicity and Evangeline, who helped get the groceries into the cart.

Some of her favorites were highlighted, including pasta, ready-to-make meals, and treats for her daughters.

However, how things were done irked Jinger’s followers, who couldn’t help but call out the reality TV star.

Jinger Duggar causes ‘anxiety’ after her chicken placement

The comment section of Jinger Duggar’s grocery haul lit up with critics blasting her for how she packed the cart, how much she spent on groceries, and more.

Trader Joe’s is a popular store because it offers a wide variety of produce, allergen-free foods, and other items that you may not be able to find at a regular grocery store.

One follower wrote, “Am I the only one thinking by the way the cart’s getting packed she’s smashing all of her greens??🤷🏻‍♀️😂”

They were referring to things being tossed in the cart on top of the salad mixes Jinger placed in the cart.

Another wrote, “Fruit on top of raw chicken? Am I the only that has anxiety looking at the cart?”

That was about the bananas she placed on top of the chicken thighs in the cart.

Someone else said, “Oh the jealousy in the comments section. I love Trader Joe’s..my favorite time to go there is right about now.. all the delicious Fall things are out. 🍂🍁🩵🧡🥰🧡🩵🍁🍂”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo attended Jason Duggar’s wedding

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently traveled to Tennessee to celebrate the union of Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones.

Jeremy shared some photos from the event, including some candid shots. The couple was able to catch up with several of Jinger’s siblings, including the newly married Jana Duggar.

With two Duggar weddings just months apart, the siblings were able to spend time together a bit more than some of them have in years. Jinger and Jeremy travel from out of town, as do Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey. Jana was added to that list with her husband, Stephen Wissmann, as she moved to Nebraska with him.

However, Jinger has been receiving plenty of criticism lately, with the trip to Trader Joe’s being the most recent.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.