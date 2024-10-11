Jana Duggar is ‘glowing’ after marrying Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have been married for nearly two months.

The couple attended Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding earlier this month; their first Duggar family function as a married couple.

She donned a navy blue sleeveless dress, breaking all dress code rules now that she is a wife.

The Counting On star was all smiles as she posed for photos while celebrating the happy couple.

Spending time with her sisters and brothers was likely a high priority, as she had moved to Nebraska with Stephen.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things appear to be going well for the eldest Duggar daughter, and her followers are noticing it.

Jana Duggar was ‘glowing’ at Jason and Maddie’s wedding

After nearly a week, Jana Duggar took to Instagram to share some snaps from Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding.

There were photos and polaroids, which added a fun touch to the special event.

Jana posed with Stephen Wissmann, highlighting her navy sleeveless dress and long wavy hair.

She captioned the share, “Congrats to my bro Jase on his wedding! It was a beautiful ceremony! So happy for you @jaseduggar @maddiegraceduggar Love you all! 💛.”

The wedding was held in the mountains in Newport, Tennessee, and it seems most family members were in attendance.

James Duggar was featured in several photos, and Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jennifer, and Jordyn-Grace Duggar were also captured. Abbie Grace Burnett posed for a selfie with her sister-in-law, who are incredibly close.

The comment section lit up with praise for Jana’s “glowing” appearance and how good marriage looks on her. Her happiness in photos was also mentioned.

The fans love Jana’s glowing look. Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

Jana Duggar and Jason Duggar are incredibly close

Growing up, Jana Duggar always had a close bond with Jason Duggar. The two spent plenty of time together and continued to hang out in adulthood as they remained unmarried.

Ironically, Jason met Maddie Grace Jones after preaching to Jana that she needed to do more if her goal was to find a husband.

She returned to Stephen Wissmann, who she had previously courted, and he began seeing Maddie Grace.

The couples married within two months of each other and had quick engagements. Jana was engaged in June, and Jason proposed to Maddie Grace not long after Jana was married.

Jana has found her happiness with Stephen Wissmann, and we must stay tuned to find out if there is more to the “glow” than just happiness.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.