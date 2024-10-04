Jason Duggar marries Maddie Grace Jones: Here’s everything we know

Jason Duggar is a married man.

Jason married Maddie Grace Jones in Tennessee less than two months after his big sister Jana Duggar’s wedding.

They announced their engagement just a few days after Jana’s August wedding and teased their wedding would take place in Spring 2025.

However, that was not the case, as the couple wed on October 3.

Despite the devastation Helene left through the southeast, Jason and Maddie’s wedding went on at the venue they booked near her hometown of Newport, Tennessee.

Here’s everything we know about Jason and Maddie’s special day.

A Duggar wedding party

Not much is known about Maddie Grace Jones and her family, but Jason Duggar and his family are another story.

The entire wedding party featured Jason’s siblings. He chose Jedidiah Duggar as his best man, with James, Justin, and Jackson Duggar as his groomsmen.

Maddie chose the younger Duggar sisters, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie.

Around 300 people attended the nuptials, including family and friends from both the bride’s and groom’s sides.

While it was a mountain wedding, the colors were very muted. Jason wore beige, and Maddie didn’t have a fancy gown like some of the other Duggar women. The groomsmen matched Jason, and the bridesmaid had a rust/burnt orange dress.

What’s next for Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones?

The newlyweds will honeymoon in Italy and settle into their home in Arkansas.

Maddie Grace Jones spoke with PEOPLE about having both families together for their big day, revealing, “Just having everybody together just to celebrate us, because you never get another day in your life where all of your loved ones are together.”

She said, “Especially for us, because I’m from Tennessee, and so half my family lives in Tennessee and Kentucky, and then we’re moving to Arkansas.”

As they began their new chapter together, they told the outlet how they met through Instagram by chance. Jason approached her after seeing her profile photo, thinking she was “cute.”

They met in December 2023 and are already married. They will likely follow Duggar tradition and welcome a honeymoon baby. If so, another baby will be added to the predicted 2025 Duggar baby boom.

Jason seemingly hinted at that while speaking with the publication. He said, “Just being able to enjoy the next seasons of life and just be able to take those next steps.”

