Here’s when Jason Duggar is marrying Maddie Grace Jones

Last month, Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones announced their engagement.

It happened shortly after Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann and was done so that no attention was taken from her special day.

When Jason and Maddie shared their engagement announcement, they hinted at a Spring 2025 wedding, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

They are taking notes from Jana and Stephen and getting married quickly.

Typically, Duggar engagements last a few months and sometimes longer, but Jana and Stephen’s was two months, and it seems Jason and Maddie Grace will be less than that.

Here’s what we know about Jason and Maddie Grace’s wedding.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones set October wedding date

Thanks to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray; we now know when Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace will tie the knot.

The couple is set to wed on October 3, which is a Thursday. Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann married on a Thursday, too.

Jason and Maddie Grace will have their event in Tennessee, where Maddie and her family live.

Pickles received the invitation and shared it with their Facebook following. They were also the first to announce Jana and Stephen’s wedding.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones broke all the courtship rules

Jim Bob Duggar’s stringent rules have gone by the wayside as the Duggar children grow up and begin courting.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones held hands and made more contact than just side hugs. The brothers seemingly have fewer rules than the daughters, but Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann were pretty relaxed, too.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, but it’s suspected that it’s been roughly a year. Photos they shared indicate she may have been on the family vacation last fall when the Duggars took over Florida.

They appear to be happy together and eager to get on with their life as a married couple. Jason and Maddie Grace will presumably live in Arkansas, as traditionally, the Duggar-in-laws move to where their husbands live. However, Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are the exceptions, with him living in Texas near her family.

We suspect they will welcome their first child quickly after tying the knot, as did his brothers who have married before him. If that is the case, the baby will be born in 2025, adding to the projected baby boom based on patterns of the past.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones will be husband and wife in a little over two weeks.

