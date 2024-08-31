Jason Duggar engaged to Maddie Grace Jones: Here’s what we know

Just as we suspected, another Duggar wedding is on the horizon.

After allowing Jana Duggar time to shine after her marriage to Stephen Wissmann, Jason Duggar is engaged to Maddie Grace Jones.

The couple shared the exciting news publicly, as the event happened just days ago.

After Jason soft-launched Maddie earlier this year, critics and fans were sure they would be the next couple to marry.

Jana and Stephen beat them, but she kept her engagement under wraps. Their wedding was also kept quiet until just hours before they said their vows.

However, Jason and Maddie want the world to know about their love.

Jason Duggar proposes to Maddie Grace Jones

On a beach, Jason Duggar set up a proposal for the girl of his dreams.

He and Maddie Grace Jones have been in a relationship for quite some time, though he didn’t reveal it until earlier this year.

We suspect they were dating when the Duggars took on Florida, as there are photos of the couple that mimic those some of the other Duggar couples took while enjoying a family vacation in the Sunshine State.

Maddie made an Instagram account under Maddie Grace Duggar to announce their engagement.

She wrote, “On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!! Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully 🫶🏼 #spring2025.”

Maddie Grace Jones and Jason Duggar are engaged. Pic credit: @maddiegraceduggar/Instagram

Based on her caption, the couple is planning a spring wedding.

How long have Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones been together?

If our timeline is correct, Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones have been dating for at least a year.

They were with the Duggar family in Florida last October. Like the other couples, they took photos on the beach.

Jason hasn’t talked much about Maddie, though we suspect they may create a blog or monetize an account to document their life together.

When Jason and Maddie posed with Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann at their wedding, it was almost guaranteed that they were either engaged already or about to be.

Now that we know they will walk down the aisle in the spring, we will be on the lookout for wedding updates. It will be interesting to see which brothers and friends will stand by Jason’s side and whether or not Maddie will ask any of the Duggar sisters.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.