Jason Duggar breaks the rules with Maddie Grace Jones

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones aren’t afraid to post together or show their adoration.

This is a new thing for any Duggar sibling, but unsurprisingly, it is a Duggar son who is breaking Jim Bob Duggar’s courting “rules.”

The Counting On star debuted his girlfriend a few months ago, and it seems things could be getting very serious between the couple.

He was an usher at Jana Duggar’s wedding earlier this month, and Jason brought Maddie Grace as his plus one.

Not much is known about Maddie Grace or how she and Jason met, but it looks like they are prepping followers for them to be the next couple heading down the aisle.

Based on the most recent photos of the couple, we wouldn’t be surprised if she may already have a ring.

Jason Duggar sweeps Maddie Grace Jones off her feet

It’s only been a few months since Jason Duggar soft-launched his relationship with Maddie Grace Jones.

He took her to Jana Duggar’s wedding and shared some snaps on Instagram of the whirlwind experience.

Jason captioned the share, “Congratulations Jana & Stephen

We are so excited for you guys!!”

The first image in the carousel was of the couple posing with Jana and Stephen Wissmann, similar to the one James Duggar shared earlier this month.

In the second photo, Jason and Maddie Grace pose for a sweet photo with her hand in his. She wore a sleeveless dress, which was low-cut by Duggar standards.

Finally, the couple posed as if they were dancing, and he was dipping her. It was a very romantic shot, with him appearing to be going in for a kiss.

Jason Duggar and Jana Duggar are incredibly close

It wasn’t surprising to learn that Jason Duggar was an usher at Jana Duggar’s wedding.

He has a very close relationship with his big sister, as she was the head of his “buddy team” growing up. Jason was the first child she was responsible for at just 10, with Jackson and Josie Duggar rounding out the group.

Over the years, he has come out to defend his sister when necessary, and James Duggar has been there to support them both.

Jason was spotted with Jana hanging out on several occasions, including when they would take trips to Silver Dollar City, or to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in Los Angeles.

Jana appears to approve of Maddie Grace, and given the two couples posed together for wedding photos, it seems there is more to their relationship.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.