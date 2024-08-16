Jana Duggar marries Stephen Wissmann — Here’s what we know

Jana Duggar is officially married!

The 34-year-old tied the knot with Stephen Wissmann on Thursday, August 15.

Nothing about the wedding was traditional, with it being held at a venue instead of a church.

The Counting On star wore an off-the-shoulder dress, which is by far the most risque wedding dress a Duggar daughter has worn.

Pictures of the bride and groom were given to PEOPLE, which is likely why much was kept under wraps.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that we know Jana successfully married Stephen, what else do we know about the nuptials?

Where will Jana Duggar live?

Jana Duggar confirmed she would move to Nebraska to live with Stephen Wissmann and begin building their lives together.

She confirmed they have a home they have been fixing up in Nebraska, much like Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar did before she moved to Arkansas following their wedding.

Moving away from Arkansas may be hard for the eldest Duggar daughter, as she’s helped with the kids and been a part of everything over the years. However, now that the children are almost all adults, Jana can live her life.

Who was in Jana Duggar’s bridal party?

The bridesmaids wore champagne-colored gowns as they stood next to the bride. Jana didn’t want anything too over the top, and based on the photos, she achieved her goal.

Jessa Duggar stood up as Jana’s maid of honor, and her sisters Joy-Anna Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jordyn Duggar, and Johannah Duggar stood beside her. Abbie Grace Burnett, her sister-in-law, was also standing with her.

Jill Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, and Josie Duggar were omitted, and so were other sisters-in-law, which was surprising as Hannah Wissmann is Stephen’s younger sister.

When did Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann get engaged?

There has been speculation about how long Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann were engaged before marriage.

Jana got engaged in June, and two months later, she married Stephen.

However, the couple had been seeing each other previously before splitting and taking time apart. Despite the split, they continued to remain in contact, which led them to begin seeing each other earlier this year.

They had already gotten to know one another over the years and enjoyed each other. Taking it to the next step was natural for the eldest Duggar daughter.

It seems there wasn’t an extended courtship or anything.

The Counting On star got to know the family really well. She enjoys them, and it seems they enjoy her, too. Stephen’s family provided the food for the sit-down meal following their vows.

Around 500 guests attended the wedding, with both families in attendance.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.