Jana Duggar is officially off the market as she gets set to marry

Wedding bells will ring for Jana Duggar!

The Duggar daughter is officially off the market and is prepared to marry Stephen Wissmann, her long-speculated love interest.

It’s been a few years since rumors began circulating that she was involved with the Wissmann son. The two were spotted spending Christmas together, but Jeremiah Duggar was courting Hannah Wissmann then, so it could never be confirmed.

However, Monsters and Critics can confirm that Jana and Stephen have a valid marriage license and will tie the knot in the coming days.

Over the last three years, Jana has been incredibly private about her life. She removed herself from social media and appeared only in a few family videos posted by her siblings.

She staged a comeback earlier this year, and now we know why.

When will Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann tie the knot?

There are varying dates that have been talked about for Jana Duggar’s upcoming wedding.

She was spotted with an engagement ring while spending time with Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar.

Soon after, a wedding registry popped up. It revealed that she and Stephen Wissmann would marry on August 24.

However, there are rumblings that Jana will marry as soon as August 15, with the marriage license received just before the big day. This was likely done to ensure her privacy.

We guess the couple will be married sooner rather than later and hope photos will be available soon.

Where will Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann live?

Jana Duggar is based in Arkansas, and while it would be customary for the woman to move with the man, Stephen Wissmann is based in Nebraska.

The Duggar daughter has been living in a tiny house, which she toured for viewers when she returned from her social media hiatus. That wouldn’t be suitable for married life.

Stephen is likely established in Nebraska, so bringing Jana there would be possible. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the two remained in Arkansas so that Jana could stay close to her family.

When Jana marries Stephen, they will be the second Duggar/Wissmann cousin. If the eldest Duggar daughter welcomes children, they would be double first cousins with Jeremiah and Hannah’s daughters.

It will be interesting to see how they set up their lives and how intertwined Jana and Jeremiah Duggar will become, as their spouses are siblings. This is a first for the Duggar family but may not be the last.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.