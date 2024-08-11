Jana Duggar’s love life has always interested critics and Counting On viewers.

As the eldest Duggar daughter, it was assumed she would be married off almost immediately after turning 18. However, that was not the case.

Viewers watched as Jill Duggar became the first daughter to marry in 2014. From there, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna tied the knot. A few older boys followed suit, but the Duggar daughter weddings always drew more attention.

It’s been a while since a Duggar wedding was announced, and we find it even more peculiar that Jana appears to be wearing an engagement ring, but nothing has been said publicly.

The wedding site, Zola, popped up with a page circulating almost as soon as she was spotted with the ring.

But is Jana Duggar getting married at the end of the month?

Jana Duggar wedding page suggests an August wedding

In less than two weeks, Jana Duggar could be walking down the aisle.

That is, of course, if you believe the Zola wedding page that has circulated online for months.

Stephen Wissmann is said to be the groom, which isn’t shocking as rumors of a courtship between the two ran rampant when Jeremiah Duggar was courting Hannah Wissmann.

They are said to be getting married on August 24 in Nebraska. The information checks out as it is the church the Wissmanns belong to, but it’s still suspicious that no information has been leaked.

There is also a registry on the account, and the items chosen are something you would think Jana would enjoy or use, including gardening tools and home items.

Another interesting point is that no Amazon registries for Jana or Stephen are available. In the past, the Duggars had lists, and fans could send gifts to celebrate their big day.

Jana Duggar has moved back into the public eye

After years of being absent from social media, Jana Duggar has returned and shared several posts and videos.

She had documented her journey but never published anything. Most of the footage is old, especially when she redid the playroom at the big house.

We’ve also learned more about her. Jana lives in her own little “shed,” which she toured for followers. It’s a little building she turned into a one-bedroom, one-bath tiny home.

With almost all the children being adults, Jana seems to have moved on from being a caretaker. But is she ready to be a wife?

