Jana Duggar shares tiny house, goes rouge with wardrobe

Jana Duggar returned to social media in full force.

After taking a three-year hiatus, the Counting On star returned, showing fans what she’s been up to.

It’s been a lot, including moving into her own tiny home. At one point, Jana revealed her little home was the city’s temporary office space. They got it at auction, and now she has transformed it into her private space.

She mentioned being there for a few years, which would align with the time she ghosted social media.

There have been many assumptions about Jana living at the big house after all of her younger sisters moved out to help raise the second set of sisters, but it seems that now that they are all teenagers, she was able to move on with her life.

With speculation of an engagement and confirmation that she lives alone, Jana seems to be moving into the next stage of her life.

Jana Duggar gives tiny house tour

Jana Duggar and her sister, Jessa Duggar, filmed a tour of the tiny home Jana owns.

She has created a very homey atmosphere and did a good job maximizing her space.

Her love for coffee was apparent when she showed off her two machines and the extras she had to go along with it all.

The eldest Duggar daughter shared that she often hosts movie nights with her siblings at her home, with a projector screen hanging over her window.

However, one part of the tour was shocking, given the Duggar rules Jana grew up being expected to follow.

Jana Duggar goes rogue on wardrobe choices

Jinger Duggar walked so her siblings could run — at least in the case of fashion choices.

When the tour stopped at her bedroom, viewers saw the clothing Jana Duggar owns. It was all on display because no closets were built into the tiny home.

She had a huge selection of jeans in her pants row, which would have been impossible even five years ago.

The Duggar daughters had stringent rules regarding their wardrobes, and it seems that have gone by the wayside—for the older girls, anyway.

Jana’s outfit in the video was not something she would have been allowed to wear growing up, but now that she’s on her own, she gets to make her own dress code rules.

The Counting On star wore a sleeveless fitted tank top and little black shorts. They hit well above the knee, and when she bent down, she held them to keep herself covered.

Jana seems to have moved into a more independent life, even though she still spends plenty of time at the Duggar family farm.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.