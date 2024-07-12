Jana Duggar shifts focus with renovation reveal

While Jana Duggar was away from social media, she was busy filming things to share later on down the road.

Later has come, and the former Counting On star has returned to YouTube and Instagram with shares and videos.

Earlier this week, Jana shared a carousel of photos with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand. She has yet to address it, but it was suspicious and very clearly shared for a reason.

Her latest video showed Jana and her siblings working hard to renovate the kids’ playroom. The very dated playset was transformed, and a few new things were added because the children continued to get older.

However, it seems the footage was shot over a year ago. There was snow on the ground, and it was cold. Josie and Jordyn-Grace Duggar looked younger than the updated versions viewers saw on Joy-Anna Duggar’s YouTube channel.

Jana didn’t give a timeframe for when this was updated, but it seems it could be up to a year old.

When did Jana Duggar renovate the kids’ playroom?

The YouTube video featuring the kids’ playroom remodel showed various photos that were snapped after the renovations took place.

One included the younger sisters sitting on the couch with some of Anna Duggar’s children. It’s unclear if she is even staying at the Duggar compound anymore, especially with her husband, Josh Duggar, in federal prison for several more years.

Jana also included a snapshot of a few of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s kids, which appears to have been taken at least a few years ago.

One confusing thing was a video of Fern Seewald using the stairs and sliding down the slide. She was a toddler, but she will turn three later this month. Fern could have been around 18 months old when it was shot, which means it was possibly filmed in 2022 or 2023.

Did Jana Duggar replace Joy-Anna Duggar?

Not long ago, Joy-Anna Duggar announced she was stepping back from her weekly vlogs and YouTube channel.

There had been speculation that she was being used as the mouthpiece for the Duggar family, and given the timing and Jana Duggar’s growing presence, it seems that may not be too far off base.

Since her ring share, Jana has been heavily followed, and critics have been waiting to figure out what the Duggar family is up to and what is with the full-force Jana comeback.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.