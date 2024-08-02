Jinger Duggar addresses food insecurity while growing up with 18 siblings

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are back to podcasting, and their recent episode addressed what it was like growing up with 18 siblings.

Jeremy couldn’t relate, as he is one of three. He seemed interested in hearing what she had to say, though he’d likely heard it a thousand times.

The Counting On star talked about everything from the bus they used to travel with to their food insecurity.

It wasn’t shocking to learn that sometimes food was scarce, especially seeing some of that in the earlier episodes filmed with the family. Things did get slightly better once the TV money started coming in and camera crews were around.

With Jinger being open about what it was like growing up in certain instances, it was easy to see why the Duggar family did some of the things it did, especially when it came to Jana Duggar’s seriousness with the garden.

Jinger usually does her best not to criticize, but the conversation around food likely weighed on her.

Jinger Duggar opens up about food insecurity growing up

When the topic of food came up, Jinger Duggar had a few things to say.

She was the sixth child, and 13 more were born after her. Jinger was a buddy team captain, helping to raise her siblings. She is against this, so she intends not to have many children.

Jinger discussed what it was like at meal times with her siblings, revealing that some of them would eat in the bathroom so that they could eat. Sometimes, things were eaten directly out of a can, including ravioli and green beans.

Do the Duggar siblings still eat tater tot casserole?

One of the meals the Duggar family was famous for making was tater tot casserole.

It was made with cheap ingredients, and making it stretch was easier.

Jinger Duggar addressed the tater tot casserole debacle, revealing that not everyone liked it because the Duggars made it so often. Whenever the Duggars had guests, they would request that the tater tot casserole be made.

One sibling who continues to make the comfort food is Jill Duggar. She recently shared a photo of her version of the tater tot casserole, which included melted cheese all over the top of the tater tots.

We imagine that based on their palates, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo likely don’t have the meal on rotation in their home. They much prefer pizza.

