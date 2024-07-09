Jill Duggar calls James Duggar her ‘other kid’ in belated birthday shoutout

Jill Duggar didn’t forget about her little brother and his birthday.

The mom of three was spending time with her three boys as they celebrated birthdays.

However, she took to social media to share a sweet post for James Duggar, as Joy-Anna Duggar had done before.

Two photos accompanied the Instagram Story shoutout, one proving the siblings are still in contact.

What the former Counting On star wrote along with the photos says everything about her and James’ relationship, evidenced when he attended Derick Dillard’s law school graduation.

Jill doesn’t just think of James as her little brother; she thinks of him as her “other kid.”

Jill Duggar calls James Duggar her ‘other kid’

While Jill Duggar hasn’t discussed her experience with the Duggar buddy teams in depth, her sister, Jinger Duggar, recently did.

Jinger appeared on The Unplanned Podcast and revealed that kids shouldn’t be raising kids, saying there were other ways to teach them responsibility.

It appears that Jill feels similarly based on the words she wrote to James Duggar when celebrating his recent birthday.

The Counting On star wrote, “Also, happy belated birthday to my other kid and everybody’s favorite uncle @jamesaduggar.”

Jill was the leader of her buddy team, which led to her being the first to marry off and leave her siblings behind. She had Joy-Anna Duggar, James, and Jennifer Duggar.

James Duggar stayed in contact with Jill Duggar when she was on the outside looking in

Jill Duggar was (and to a certain extent still is) estranged from her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar after she and Derick Dillard left Counting On in 2017.

James Duggar was one of the only siblings who stood by Jill and remained in contact with her. He attended Derick Dillard’s law school graduation and stayed in contact with his nephews. He was also the one who helped Jill participate in the family grab bag.

She has opened up about the trauma she went through after walking away from Counting On, including the battle with her father over the money he owed her and Derick for filming the show.

The reality TV star also appeared in the Prime Video docuseries about the family and their relationship with the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Jill still feels motherly toward her siblings, and James tops that list.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.