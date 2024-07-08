Joy-Anna Duggar shares epic throwback for her ‘lil bud’

Joy-Anna Duggar recently revealed she was stepping back from social media and vlogging.

However, she has been pretty active on Instagram, and it doesn’t seem like she’s slowed down.

Her most recent Instagram Story was dedicated to her “lil bud,” James Duggar.

The two of them were part of Jill Duggar’s buddy group, and they became closer than most of the other siblings who were separated into three different groups.

James turned 23 over the weekend and is one of the Duggar sons who has yet to marry. His big brother, Jason, recently debuted his girlfriend, Maddie Grace Jones, but so far, James has just been living the single life.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite growing up, James has maintained a relationship with Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard. He is also close with Joy-Anna, as evidenced by her sweet post.

Joy-Anna Duggar uses throwback for birthday wishes

Joy-Anna Duggar is one of the Duggar daughters who enjoys documenting things.

She pulled a photo from her archives to wish her little brother, James Duggar, a happy birthday.

The photo shared on her Instagram appears to be at least 10 years old, possibly more.

Joy-Anna wrote, “Happy Birthday to my not so lil bud. I love you @jamesaduggar!”

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a fun throwback photo. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar remains close to most of her siblings

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared her journey after Counting On via social media. She recently ended her vlogging adventure, but she was able to take viewers behind the scenes of her daily life and offer updates on some of her siblings.

She, John David Duggar, and Abbie Grace Burnett are very close. Joy-Anna and Abbie often hang out and enjoy camping when many siblings reunite for a trip.

The younger Duggar sisters also spend much time at Joy-Anna’s house. They were part of several of her most recent videos, including a Q&A session in which followers learned more about Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar.

Jana Duggar has also spent much time with Joy-Anna and the younger girls. Interestingly, she recently shared a look at the Duggar family farm, where they raise animals and grow huge gardens.

While Joy-Anna may be stepping back, she will likely continue to share some of the family adventures and more important stuff. She teased a possible move in the future, piquing the interest of several followers.

For now, though, she is content with her family of five.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.