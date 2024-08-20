James Duggar shares family photo from Jana Duggar’s wedding — Here’s who’s missing

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann on August 15.

The couple tied the knot in front of 500 people, including her siblings and their spouses and children.

There has been speculation about who was there and who wasn’t, with many questioning whether Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, were among the guests.

Several siblings who have moved into a more private life were in attendance, including Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson. Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, were also spotted when Jeremy Vuolo shared a carousel from the wedding.

Thanks to James Duggar, followers could see who attended Jana’s wedding.

His signature goofiness was also displayed in the photos he shared.

James Duggar shares Duggar family photo

As more photos of Jana Duggar’s wedding emerged, James Duggar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her special day.

Her gushed over her in his caption, writing in part, “Watching my sister marry the man of her dreams has filled my heart with so much joy!”

The first and last photos highlighted James’ humor, with Jana and Stephen Wissmann holding him up. However, it was the middle photo that garnered our attention.

Who is missing in the Duggar family photo?

Interestingly enough, Jana Duggar’s siblings were present in the family photo shared by James Duggar, except for the obvious Josh Duggar.

However, Anna Duggar and most of her children were notably missing. One of her sons was in the middle, wearing a grey suit.

Anna was present, though. She was spotted sitting at a table during the reception.

It’s unclear why she wasn’t in the photo and whether it was of her own accord. Having only one of her children pose with the family is odd, especially given how much the Duggar daughters have helped with the seven children Anna shares with her incarcerated husband.

The siblings posed with their children, too. James put hearts over the children’s faces to respect the parents’ decision not to put them on social media.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, were covered up. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s three children were also blocked out.

However, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s children were not in the photo. The couple posed on the far left and stood behind Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar, next to Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar.

Many Duggar siblings support their children’s privacy and their brothers and sisters’ choice for their nieces and nephews.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.