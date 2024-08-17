Anna Duggar spotted at Jana Duggar’s wedding

Anna Duggar and her seven children attended Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann’s wedding.

The couple tied the knot on August 15 in Arkansas, with roughly 500 people in attendance.

While she wasn’t part of the bridal party, Anna was spotted sitting among the crowd as Jana and Stephen walked by.

Since Josh Duggar was moved to a Texas prison in 2022, Anna has disappeared from the spotlight. She appeared in a few family videos that Jessa Duggar filmed but recently resurfaced to repost political things on X (formerly Twitter).

She wasn’t part of any of the main photos shared by Jana, though.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her presence wasn’t shocking, but it was confusing, given the dynamics of Anna and Jill Duggar’s feud.

Anna Duggar spotted at table with her ‘M’ kids

An eagled-eyed Redditor found Anna in a photo from Jana Duggar’s wedding.

It was the moment the bride and groom were walking around the room, and Anna was shown looking happy as she sat between two of her children.

The other people at the table weren’t identified, and the man behind her appeared to be Gil Bates, the patriarch of the equally big Bates family.

Families attended the wedding as a whole. Many children have been spotted in other photos, and Jana included several of her nieces as flower girls.

The little girls chosen are unknown, and a public photo likely won’t be shared because Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are keeping their girls’ faces private, and they were included.

Anna Duggar has been spending time in Texas

Traveling to visit Josh Duggar every weekend is likely taking on the single mom of seven. Even with help with the children from her oldest daughter, Mackynzie.

Anna’s sister, Priscilla Waller, and her husband, David, live in Texas and have been instrumental in helping. David has also visited Josh in prison on a few occasions.

For the most part, Anna has kept a low profile after the backlash she received for remaining married to Josh and sticking by his side throughout the trial. When he had to live with a guardian while awaiting trial, Anna spent time with him there while her kids were at the Duggar compound with their aunts and uncles.

We won’t know whether Anna and Jill Duggar crossed paths at the wedding or exchanged words. If they did, they would be on their best behavior, as a confrontation at a wedding would attract even more attention.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.