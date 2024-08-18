Was Jill Duggar invited to Jana Duggar’s wedding?

Jill Duggar and her relationship with her siblings has been a hot topic.

She made waves after walking away from Counting On and writing a book about her life.

The Counting On star and her husband, Derick Dillard, discussed her strained relationships with her siblings, one of whom could be Jana Duggar.

No names were ever revealed, but it was clear Jedidiah Duggar wasn’t happy when Jill announced her book and appeared in the Prime Video series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Since Jana married Stephen Wissmann recently, there have been rumblings about a feud between the sisters.

After all, Jill was not part of the bridal party when most of her sisters were standing next to her eldest sister. Jana chose Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah, and Jordyn-Grace Duggar to be part of the festivities. Abbie Grace Burnett, a sister-in-law, was also there.

Was Jill Duggar invited to Jana’s wedding?

As pictures flood social media, there has been talk about whether Jill Duggar received an invite from Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann.

Jill has yet to be spotted in any of Jana’s photos. However, she did receive an invitation and responded that she would be attending along with Derick Dillard and their three children.

Pic credit: The Knot

Derick Dillard announces new edited version of Counting The Cost

Just one day following Jana Duggar’s wedding, Derick Dillard revealed a new version of Jill Duggar’s book was being released.

The timing was interesting, especially given the snub Jill received by not being in Jana’s wedding after she was a part of Jill’s.

He wrote, “An edited/updated release of our book is set to drop soon! Stay on the lookout and get your copy where books are sold. #countingthecost”

It will be interesting to see the edits, especially because Jill didn’t name and shame some of the people who played roles in what happened to her while under her father’s thumb.

She did speak out about not being paid for Counting On. Later, after getting a lawyer involved, Jill received a fraction of what she should have been paid.

Will Jill name Jana in the book? Are the sisters feuding because of the free life Jill has chosen to live away from her family?

Jana remains close to her sisters, Jessa and Joy-Anna Duggar. Jinger Duggar was in the wedding party and also wrote a book, so why was Jill singled out?

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.