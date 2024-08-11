Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo return to reality TV?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo continue their podcast, sharing their thoughts on various topics.

Their most recent episode focused on Jinger growing up on television and her experiences with the various shows her family starred in.

Much of what they discussed had already been public knowledge, especially Jinger’s fear of heights.

However, their answers may surprise you when they discuss whether they missed filming on reality TV.

Growing up on television gave Jinger a unique insight into what happens behind the scenes. She addressed how she had grown close to crew members and is still in contact with some people who worked on the TLC shows today.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jeremy seemed to agree that some crew became members of the family, especially the ones who filmed them and their move to California and beyond on Counting On.

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have their own show?

While discussing the crew members and their experience working with them, the couple revealed they would know who they would want to work with if they began filming again.

Jinger Duggar seemingly hinted that she and Jeremy Vuolo could have their own show, but nothing was in the works — yet.

She has always been interested in living and exploring in the big city. Some of her favorite things are adventures, and Jeremy is always right by her side.

There could be some snags with them returning to television, though. Jinger and Jeremy have chosen to keep their children’s faces out of the public eye. They do show how big the girls are getting and will capture them from behind or at a distance, but their faces are always protected. How would a reality TV show work without the kids?

Another issue would be that she is a member of the Duggar family. The family had two TLC shows canceled due to Josh Duggar’s despicable actions, so it could be hard to get a network to agree to air a Jinger and Jeremy show.

Never say never, though.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo used filming Counting On as their ‘bucket list’

Some of the scenes where Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo filmed were things they wanted to see or do on the network’s dime.

They joked about it, but Jinger confirmed that some also happened with the earlier shows when her family would travel and do on-location shoots.

Their move to California was documented, as were some of their travels throughout the country. They didn’t go too over the top, but it was something they enjoyed doing because the expenses were paid.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.