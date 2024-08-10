Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo slammed over ‘boring’ and ‘pitiful’ podcast

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are back to podcasting.

They had stopped and started this before as they worked out their branding and where they wanted things to go.

The former Counting On stars seem to like the limelight; they don’t necessarily know where they are headed with it.

Only four episodes have been released. Jinger has been open about the topics discussed, but Jeremy appears to be living alongside her as they didn’t have the same experiences growing up.

Since Jinger is one of 18, she opened up about food insecurity she remembered while growing up, something that Jeremy couldn’t relate to with just two siblings.

While the topics may seem interesting to them, the podcast doesn’t resonate with listeners.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s podcast doesn’t land well

Just four episodes into their podcast, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo aren’t getting the rave reviews they expected.

Over on Reddit, one user wanted to know what others thought of Jinger and Jeremy’s podcast.

The comments weren’t kind, and honestly, we aren’t surprised.

One Redditor wrote, “It’s exhausting and boring. It goes to show you that Jeremy only married Jinger to hop on the TLC gravy train and strives to be relevant again.”

Another added, “I’ve only watched a few minutes of them just yaking away and it’s just pitiful…a team of highly trained therapists need to review these vlogs…maybe prescribe a course of talk therapy, meds, enrollment in community college for Jinger and a series of high colonic treatments + job training for Jeremy 💥”

Someone else typed several Z’s, indicating it was boring enough to put them to sleep.

One more said, “Same old tired talking points. Jeremy wishing he got longer on the TLC train and just trying to keep them relevant. Again.”

Jinger Duggar promises upcoming Q&A

During the most recent episode of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s podcast, the couple revealed a Q&A session would be coming up.

They want listeners and viewers to send them questions they will answer during an upcoming episode.

With only four episodes under their belt, a Q&A session may be another way to get people engaged. There are still so many questions Jinger hasn’t addressed, but it doesn’t mean she will if asked again in this format.

Jinger has attempted to break free from the life she grew up in, but she has been careful not to denounce or blame her parents. Things have been worded carefully, and she and Jeremy have spent little time in Arkansas since getting married.

While she may not be interested in answering some questions, it will at least give them a starting point to engage listeners and viewers. Right now, they are being called “boring” and “pitiful,” which isn’t good for their brand.

