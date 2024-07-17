Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share big news

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are back.

After nearly four years of no podcasts, they have decided to bring it back.

The Counting On stars teased big news was coming, and while many suspected it was a pregnancy announcement (because what else would a Duggar daughter have to say?), it was not.

They addressed their absence in podcasting, revealing Jinger wanted to spend time with Evangeline following her birth. It got away from them, but now, they are ready to do a vlog/podcast with updates about their lives.

Jeremy joked about the different scenery, leading to the “big news” they moved. They are no longer featured in their photos and videos at the house but remain in Los Angeles.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Moving wasn’t the only thing the couple revealed.

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo ever leave Los Angeles?

Part of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s conversation about where they live included whether or not they would be lifetime Los Angeles residents and consider homesteading.

Despite the taxes (which both mentioned at separate times), they plan to stay in Los Angeles because they love it. The only exception would be if God told them to go somewhere else, but until then, they are West Coast dwellers.

Jinger isn’t interested in homesteading. She doesn’t like to grow things, but she fully supports local farmers’ markets and appreciates what they offer.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

The Counting On stars promised more to come as far as their podcast and vlogs.

They plan to answer questions and interact with their followers. Topics mentioned included family life, renovation steps as they rework things in their new home, and more.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo also discussed their desire to be minimalists. They discussed everything they’ve accumulated over the years and how they are working to minimize their possessions.

As far as more children go, that doesn’t appear to be on the radar… for now. Jinger made it clear she didn’t want a big family or her children to feel like she did. She doesn’t believe kids should raise kids, and after the childhood she experienced, having only two little girls to look after must feel good.

Jinger and Jeremy plan to be more vocal on social media moving forward. Another stream of revenue for the two is likely needed, especially with everything they have going on with their new home and the cost of living in California.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.