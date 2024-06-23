Jinger Duggar dresses down in ripped jeans and a t-shirt

Jinger Duggar has been open about her journey to wearing pants and being comfortable in a more modern style.

The former Counting On star started wearing pants when she went to live with Jeremy Vuolo in Laredo, Texas, after tying the knot in 2016.

She was raised to believe women wearing pants was not okay, and her dress code rules only allowed for dresses or skirts that hit below the knee, preferring floor-length, though.

Since moving to California, Jinger has changed her look. She has become more mainstream, wearing ripped jeans, shorts, and sleeveless dresses.

Jeremy has supported her decisions as she worked through untangling the fear she was taught and where her faith lies.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jinger recently shared a mirror selfie, showing off her ripped jeans.

Jinger Duggar dressed casually in her ripped jeans. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is the fashionista

Of all the Duggar daughters, Jinger Duggar is the one to watch for trendy looks.

Living in Los Angeles has likely helped the former reality TV star with her wardrobe choices.

Jeremy Vuolo has given followers a look at where Jinger gets some of her shirts, and Counting On viewers will never forget the $300 blazer she bought while shopping with Jana Duggar on Rodeo Drive.

Since moving to the West Coast, Jinger has opened up and shown some significant style changes. The outfits she dresses her daughters in are equally trendy. Since getting married, the Duggar motto of buy used and save the difference may have gone out the door.

Jinger Duggar opens up about ‘kids raising kids’

During a recent appearance on The Unplanned Podcast, Jinger Duggar opened up about some things in her childhood.

While it was unspoken, many viewers assumed the four oldest daughters were raising their siblings. They were called “buddy teams,” and each had at least two siblings they were responsible for taking care of at all times.

Jinger talked about “kids raising kids” and how there are other ways to teach children responsibility instead of putting them in a position to perform motherly and fatherly duties, like making sure they attend music lessons and do their homework.

Jinger has worked on being open about what her walk in faith looks like today, and her wardrobe has nothing to do with what she was taught growing up. She is comfortable in ripped jeans and a t-shirt but can also get red carpet ready if needed.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.